NTSB Criticizes Lack of Regulation on Driver Assistance Systems
The National Transportation Safety Board criticized governmental inaction on regulating driver assistance systems, particularly Ford's BlueCruise, following fatal incidents involving these technologies. Concerns include system limitations and driver readiness to intervene. The hearing highlights the need for standard performance regulations, underscoring risks associated with automation complacency.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday called out deficiencies in government regulations concerning driver assistance systems, scrutinizing claims by automakers. The board convened a hearing to determine the cause of two tragic incidents involving Ford Motor's BlueCruise hands-free advanced driver assistance systems.
NTSB board member Thomas Chapman expressed disappointment towards the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), accusing it of a 'lack of leadership' in regulating these technologies. The reported crashes in 2024 involved 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles in their automation mode, colliding with stationary vehicles in San Antonio and Philadelphia.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy emphasized the need for careful consideration by automakers about automation claims, given that around 40,000 Americans die on roads annually. Homendy noted human vulnerability to monitoring automation tasks, advocating for minimum performance standards by NHTSA for safety technologies. NHTSA has yet to respond to these critiques.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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