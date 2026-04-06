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Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Hit by Speeding Harvester on Budaun-Delhi Road

A late-night accident on the Budaun-Delhi road involving a bus and a harvester resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injured over six others. The crash, which occurred in the Mujariya area, severely impacted passengers, who were immediately rushed to a medical facility for urgent care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:31 IST
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Hit by Speeding Harvester on Budaun-Delhi Road
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  • India

A tragic accident occurred late Sunday night on the Budaun-Delhi road when a speeding wheat harvester collided with a bus carrying wedding guests, according to local police reports. The severe impact resulted in two fatalities and left more than six individuals injured.

The crash took place in the Mujariya police station area, where witnesses described seeing passengers ejected onto the road. The bus was en route from Usahait area to Kolhai village when it was hit from behind, causing extensive damage.

Emergency services promptly responded, transporting the injured to the Government Medical College. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Vipin Kumar confirmed the fatalities of Sajid, 25, and Farhan, 12, and stated that the injured were receiving treatment. Authorities subsequently cleared the vehicles to restore traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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