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Inferno at Bhilai Steel: Workers Hospitalized After Fire Erupts

A fire broke out at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, injuring seven workers. The incident occurred at the plant's STG-4 turbine unit, leading to smoke spread. Workers received medical attention, and investigations have begun to determine the fire's cause and damage extent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:09 IST
Inferno at Bhilai Steel: Workers Hospitalized After Fire Erupts
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  • India

A fire erupted at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday morning, resulting in injuries to seven workers. The incident took place in the Steam Turbo Generator-4 turbine unit, producing substantial smoke.

Responding quickly, the plant's fire brigade dispatched three fire tenders to the site, managing to bring the blaze under control rapidly. The injured workers were transferred to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Bhilai for immediate treatment.

A detailed investigation is now underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and evaluate the extent of damage caused by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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