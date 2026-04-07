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Gujarat's Resilient Industries Navigate West Asia Crisis

Despite challenges posed by the West Asia crisis, Gujarat's industrial sector remains largely operational. Gas availability is not the issue; rather, market dynamics and viability concerns have led to some shutdowns, particularly in the ceramic industry of Morbi. The state government is actively working to minimize disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:16 IST
Gujarat's Resilient Industries Navigate West Asia Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

As the West Asia crisis looms, Gujarat's industrial sector manages to stay resilient, maintaining functionality with some capacity reductions, officials revealed on Tuesday. Key players assure that while gas remains fully available, market dynamics have compelled some sectors to halt operations.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Industries Commissioner K C Sampat and GSPC's Senior VP Dipen Chauhan emphasized the government's vigilant monitoring of the situation. They highlighted efforts to assess the operational status of over 4.11 lakh industrial units across the state, with only 1,212 non-operational owing to transport and supply chain disruptions rather than fuel shortages.

The ceramic hub of Morbi has faced particular challenges, with 984 of 2,561 units non-operational due to pricing pressures and export demand issues. Despite these hurdles, officials remain optimistic, detailing the state's proactive measures to support critical sectors like steel and textiles, while also ensuring domestic and transport fuel supplies remain unaffected.

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