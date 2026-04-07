YoYo Honey Singh Captivates Mumbai with Electrifying 'My Story' Tour Performance

YoYo Honey Singh's 'My Story' tour made a spectacular stop in Mumbai, following a successful run in Delhi. The concert showcased Honey Singh's life journey, from his rise to fame, dealing with setbacks, and eventual resurgence, expertly narrated through a combination of music, visuals, and storytelling.

The evening's pinnacle was Honey Singh's grand entrance in a Rolls Royce, setting the tone for a night filled with high energy and emotion. Two standout fan interactions saw winners of the Golden Ticket Contest receive jewellery and one fortunate fan winning a new bike. Honey Singh further delighted fans by recording a live music video onstage, echoing his Delhi show.

The performance resonated deeply with thousands of attendees, highlighting music's emotional power. Rahul Kanwal, NDTV's CEO, praised the show's ability to connect with Mumbai audiences, calling it immersive and unforgettable. As the 'My Story' tour continues, Rahul Shaw, NDTV's Chief Experiences Officer, noted the unique energy each city brings, while emphasizing Mumbai's exceptional response, assuring more memorable moments ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)