Left Menu

YoYo Honey Singh Captivates Mumbai with Electrifying 'My Story' Tour Performance

YoYo Honey Singh's 'My Story' tour dazzled Mumbai with a blend of music, storytelling, and fan engagement, marking yet another triumph in his nationwide journey. Highlights included a grand entry in a Rolls Royce and a live music video recording, leaving fans with unforgettable memories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:56 IST
YoYo Honey Singh Captivates Mumbai with Electrifying 'My Story' Tour Performance
Yo Yo Honey Singh lights up Mumbai with NDTV Good Times' My Story Tour. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YoYo Honey Singh's 'My Story' tour made a spectacular stop in Mumbai, following a successful run in Delhi. The concert showcased Honey Singh's life journey, from his rise to fame, dealing with setbacks, and eventual resurgence, expertly narrated through a combination of music, visuals, and storytelling.

The evening's pinnacle was Honey Singh's grand entrance in a Rolls Royce, setting the tone for a night filled with high energy and emotion. Two standout fan interactions saw winners of the Golden Ticket Contest receive jewellery and one fortunate fan winning a new bike. Honey Singh further delighted fans by recording a live music video onstage, echoing his Delhi show.

The performance resonated deeply with thousands of attendees, highlighting music's emotional power. Rahul Kanwal, NDTV's CEO, praised the show's ability to connect with Mumbai audiences, calling it immersive and unforgettable. As the 'My Story' tour continues, Rahul Shaw, NDTV's Chief Experiences Officer, noted the unique energy each city brings, while emphasizing Mumbai's exceptional response, assuring more memorable moments ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sky High: The Global Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Over Surging Jet Fuel Costs

Sky High: The Global Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Over Surging Jet Fue...

 Global
2
'Change is Coming': Amit Shah Promises Transformation for Assam and West Bengal in Political Rally

'Change is Coming': Amit Shah Promises Transformation for Assam and West Ben...

 India
3
Abdulla Aboobacker Aims for Commonwealth Glory

Abdulla Aboobacker Aims for Commonwealth Glory

 India
4
Fraudulent Disability Certificates Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh

Fraudulent Disability Certificates Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026