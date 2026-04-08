India remains attractive destination for greenfield FDI projects, says RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:23 IST
India remains attractive destination for greenfield FDI projects, says RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
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- greenfield
- investment
- RBI
- Governor
- business
- economy
- development
- investment projects
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