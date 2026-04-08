Going ahead, RBI will be proactive and pre-emptive in liquidity management: Guv Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:27 IST
Going ahead, RBI will be proactive and pre-emptive in liquidity management: Guv Malhotra.
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