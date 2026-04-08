Left Menu

India's forex reserve stands healthy at USD 696.1 billion as on April 3, says RBI Governor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:25 IST
India's forex reserve stands healthy at USD 696.1 billion as on April 3, says RBI Governor.

India's forex reserve stands healthy at USD 696.1 billion as on April 3, says RBI Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Defiant Missile Tests and Rising Tensions with Seoul

North Korea's Defiant Missile Tests and Rising Tensions with Seoul

 South Korea
2
EDF Powers Up France's Electrification Drive

EDF Powers Up France's Electrification Drive

 France
3
Scottish Crime Boss Extradited to Spain Amid International Investigation

Scottish Crime Boss Extradited to Spain Amid International Investigation

 Indonesia
4
Ceasefire Calms Indian Bond Yields as Oil Prices Dip

Ceasefire Calms Indian Bond Yields as Oil Prices Dip

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026