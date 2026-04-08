India's forex reserve stands healthy at USD 696.1 billion as on April 3, says RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:25 IST
India's forex reserve stands healthy at USD 696.1 billion as on April 3, says RBI Governor.
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- balance of payments
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