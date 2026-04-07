Punjab Unveils Bold Industrial Expansion Plans with New Policy Initiatives

On Tuesday, Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora revealed plans for an exhibition centre near Jalandhar Byepass on a 10-acre land, expected to finish within a year. In his interaction with leading industrialists, Arora expressed pride over Punjab's record-breaking investment figures for 2025-26, reaching commitments of Rs 60,256 crore, projected to generate 1.35 lakh jobs.

The minister highlighted that major industrial players like JSW Group and Mittal Group have pledged investments of Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 2,600 crore respectively. A new industrial park policy is set to be unveiled within a month, aiming at developing large industrial parks across Punjab with collaborative efforts from industrialists and real estate developers. Arora described this initiative as a potential game-changer, particularly by offering significant incentives to industries shifting to these new parks.

He further elaborated on eco-friendly incentives, including up to Rs 10 crore for existing industries complying with zero liquid discharge norms and Rs 7.5 crore for paddy straw boiler plants. Additionally, an approved operation and maintenance policy empowers industrialists to manage upkeep of focal points and hubs. As for law and order, Punjab has intensified patrolling with 29 new PCR vehicles. The Punjab government is also addressing infrastructural improvements, with city roads being refurbished by May.

(With inputs from agencies.)