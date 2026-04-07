Crackdown in Chakur: Illegal Scented Tobacco Seized

In a significant operation, police in Maharashtra's Latur district seized a substantial cache of scented tobacco and other banned substances, valued at Rs 3.75 lakh, on Tuesday. The raid took place at a godown in Chakur town, following specific intelligence inputs.

The Local Crime Branch team discovered the illegal products hidden behind a confectionery, leading to the arrest of Maruti Rajendra Somvanshi, 33, who was accused of storing these harmful substances.

Maharashtra authorities have heightened their vigilance against banned tobacco products, which are considered a public health menace, and affirmed the ongoing crackdown to enforce the state's prohibition under relevant legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)