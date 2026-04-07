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Crackdown in Chakur: Illegal Scented Tobacco Seized

Police in central Maharashtra seized banned scented tobacco and other products worth Rs 3.75 lakh in a raid at a Latur district godown. A 33-year-old man, Maruti Rajendra Somvanshi, was arrested. This operation underscores the health risks posed by such products, which are banned by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:08 IST
Crackdown in Chakur: Illegal Scented Tobacco Seized
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, police in Maharashtra's Latur district seized a substantial cache of scented tobacco and other banned substances, valued at Rs 3.75 lakh, on Tuesday. The raid took place at a godown in Chakur town, following specific intelligence inputs.

The Local Crime Branch team discovered the illegal products hidden behind a confectionery, leading to the arrest of Maruti Rajendra Somvanshi, 33, who was accused of storing these harmful substances.

Maharashtra authorities have heightened their vigilance against banned tobacco products, which are considered a public health menace, and affirmed the ongoing crackdown to enforce the state's prohibition under relevant legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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