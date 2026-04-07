Nomination Drama: TVK Faces Setback in Electoral Debut

The political aspirations of actor-politician Vijay and his party, TVK, hit a roadblock when their nomination papers for the Edappadi constituency were rejected due to incompleteness. With only seven and eight proposers on each application, they failed to meet the required ten.

This development sidelines TVK from the Edappadi race, setting the stage for a direct electoral battle between AIADMK's former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK's Kasi C. Both parties are gearing up for the closely watched contest as Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on April 23.

Drama didn't end there; similar procedural hurdles were faced in other constituencies. In Gobichettipalayam, objections temporarily halted TVK's nominee K A Sengottaiyan's bid, while in Villivakkam, candidate Aadhav Arjuna addressed a few clarifications before acceptance. These incidents underscore the challenging electoral debut for TVK.

(With inputs from agencies.)