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Nomination Drama: TVK Faces Setback in Electoral Debut

Vijay's TVK faces a significant setback as the nomination papers for Edappadi assembly constituency are rejected due to incomplete documentation. The rejection narrows the contest between AIADMK's Palaniswami and DMK's Kasi C. High drama ensues in other constituencies as similar objections arise during scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:10 IST
Nomination Drama: TVK Faces Setback in Electoral Debut
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The political aspirations of actor-politician Vijay and his party, TVK, hit a roadblock when their nomination papers for the Edappadi constituency were rejected due to incompleteness. With only seven and eight proposers on each application, they failed to meet the required ten.

This development sidelines TVK from the Edappadi race, setting the stage for a direct electoral battle between AIADMK's former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK's Kasi C. Both parties are gearing up for the closely watched contest as Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on April 23.

Drama didn't end there; similar procedural hurdles were faced in other constituencies. In Gobichettipalayam, objections temporarily halted TVK's nominee K A Sengottaiyan's bid, while in Villivakkam, candidate Aadhav Arjuna addressed a few clarifications before acceptance. These incidents underscore the challenging electoral debut for TVK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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