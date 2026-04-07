Uproar Over Indore Water Tragedy: Unfulfilled Promises and Political Blame

Residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura, who lost family members to a contaminated water outbreak, disrupted the city budget meeting for unresolved compensation issues.

Protesters, joined by local Congress leaders, decried the government's failure to deliver the promised Rs 2 lakh compensation per victim.

The tragedy's aftermath has incited political disputes and calls for justice, further exacerbated by differing death toll reports as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)