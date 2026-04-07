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Uproar Over Indore Water Tragedy: Unfulfilled Promises and Political Blame

In Indore's Bhagirathpura, residents protested at a civic budget meeting over a lack of government compensation following a contaminated water crisis. Despite promises, families have not received the pledged Rs 2 lakh for each of the 22 reported deaths. Political tensions have heightened amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:08 IST
Uproar Over Indore Water Tragedy: Unfulfilled Promises and Political Blame
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  • India

Residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura, who lost family members to a contaminated water outbreak, disrupted the city budget meeting for unresolved compensation issues.

Protesters, joined by local Congress leaders, decried the government's failure to deliver the promised Rs 2 lakh compensation per victim.

The tragedy's aftermath has incited political disputes and calls for justice, further exacerbated by differing death toll reports as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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