Uproar Over Indore Water Tragedy: Unfulfilled Promises and Political Blame
In Indore's Bhagirathpura, residents protested at a civic budget meeting over a lack of government compensation following a contaminated water crisis. Despite promises, families have not received the pledged Rs 2 lakh for each of the 22 reported deaths. Political tensions have heightened amid ongoing investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura, who lost family members to a contaminated water outbreak, disrupted the city budget meeting for unresolved compensation issues.
Protesters, joined by local Congress leaders, decried the government's failure to deliver the promised Rs 2 lakh compensation per victim.
The tragedy's aftermath has incited political disputes and calls for justice, further exacerbated by differing death toll reports as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam CM Accuses Congress of False Allegations, Claims Wife's Innocence
West Bengal Congress Pivots to Welfare in 2026 Manifesto
Congress Unveils Ambitious West Bengal Election Manifesto with Bold Promises
Karnataka Deputy CM Predicts Congress Victory in Kerala
West Bengal Politics: Congress Charts a 'Third Path'