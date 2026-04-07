Hardik Pandya Returns to Lead MI in Rain-Delayed IPL Clash

In a rain-affected IPL match, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya made a comeback as he led his team against Rajasthan Royals. The match on Tuesday was delayed by over two-and-a-half hours and reduced to 11 overs per side due to persistent rain.

Pandya, who had missed the previous game due to illness, returned alongside pacer Trent Boult and spinner Allah Ghazanfar. Both players joined the playing XI after a brief absence, hoping to bolster Mumbai's performance against Rajasthan's unchanged lineup.

The match's delay did little to dampen spirits as the teams lined up for what promised to be an intense and shortened encounter in the IPL season, keeping fans on their toes till the very end.

(With inputs from agencies.)