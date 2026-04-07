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Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers

Amrit Bharat trains, launched to provide affordable travel for low-income passengers, are in high demand but limited by frequency. Passenger groups advocate for increased schedules as current operations are predominantly weekly. Enhancements like modern facilities justify higher fares, with the railway ministry considering operational feasibility for more frequent services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:10 IST
Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers
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Passenger associations nationwide are calling for increased frequency of Amrit Bharat trains, crucial for low-income commuters. Despite their affordability, only one out of 30 pairs operates daily. The remaining trains function weekly, hindering access for budget travelers who rely on these essential services.

M Jameel Ahamed from the Coimbatore District Railway Passengers' Welfare Association highlighted the disparity in service frequency compared to the daily Vande Bharat trains, designed for affluent passengers. Amrit Bharat's limited schedule means high demand often leads to sold-out status before departure.

Railway officials note plans to increase train frequency based on demand and feasibility. Current fares, slightly above regular trains, are justified by improved features like safety and comfort. Recent inspections reveal new designs enhancing passenger experience, with potential for more daily services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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