Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Industrial Boost with Incentive Package

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to stimulate industrial growth with a newly approved incentive package, featuring substantial capital subsidies. Announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative intends to drive economic development across the state.

Key approvals encompass the establishment of six new industrial units, subsidy claims, and modifications to existing projects. Notably, substantial SGST reimbursements have been sanctioned for significant players like OFC Tech Pvt Ltd and AJI Cane Industries. Furthermore, several companies such as India Glycols Ltd and Viscose International Pvt Ltd are set to benefit from capital subsidies, which are anticipated to lower project costs.

The Cabinet also nodded towards green energy, approving investments in solar cell and module manufacturing, poised to transform regions such as the Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida into green energy hubs. In addition, educational advancements were also prioritized by sanctioning funds for free tablets to boost higher education, aligning efforts towards a more educated and industrially robust Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)