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Mircea Lucescu: A Legendary Coach's Legacy

Mircea Lucescu, an iconic football manager, has died at 80. Known for his success with Shakhtar Donetsk, he won 8 Ukrainian titles and the UEFA Cup. Managing Romania and securing Turkish championships, his impact on European football is profound. His passing marks a significant loss for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:37 IST
Mircea Lucescu: A Legendary Coach's Legacy

Mircea Lucescu, the legendary coach who shaped European football history, has passed away at the age of 80. The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) confirmed his death on Tuesday, noting his hospitalization last month after an illness struck during a pre-training session meeting.

Lucescu's career, marked by a successful 12-year spell at Shakhtar Donetsk, included eight league titles and the 2009 UEFA Cup victory. He also celebrated championships with Galatasaray and Besiktas in Turkey and had managerial stints in Italy with Inter Milan and Brescia.

Remembered as a pioneer in modernizing Romanian football infrastructure, his second term as Romania's coach ended after the 2026 World Cup playoff. The FRF hailed him as a man whose impact on football was immeasurable, marking a 'black day' for the sport globally.

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