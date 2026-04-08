Spy Games in the Middle East: Russian Satellites Aid Iran

An intelligence assessment from Ukraine suggests that Russian satellites have extensively surveyed military sites across the Middle East, aiding Iran in targeting U.S. forces and other key locations. Reuters, who reviewed the conclusions, highlighted the secretive support that has developed between Russia and Iran since the assault by Israel and the U.S. on February 28.

The assessment disclosed that from March 21 to 31, Russian satellites surveyed 46 strategic locations across 11 countries, including military bases and other critical sites. These surveys coincided with Iranian missile and drone attacks on selected military bases. The pattern points towards an organized effort between the two nations.

Furthermore, the intelligence suggests that Russian and Iranian collaboration also extends to the cyber realm with efforts targeting critical infrastructure in the Gulf. Hacker groups from both nations have communicated and assisted each other through platforms like Telegram, raising alarms about their shared strategic interests.