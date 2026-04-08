Trump's Decision Looms on Iran Deadline Extension
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering Pakistan's proposal to extend the deadline on Iran by two weeks. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump has been informed of the proposal and a response will be forthcoming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:30 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has been informed about Pakistan's proposal for a two-week extension on the deadline concerning Iran. The announcement came from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.
Leavitt stated that the President is aware of the proposed extension, indicating that a decision will be communicated soon.
The international community is keenly observing how the Trump administration will respond to this diplomatic overture, which may impact geopolitical dynamics in the region.
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