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Furnace Blast Injures Four in Himachal Iron Factory

Four workers suffered serious injuries in a furnace explosion at Jai Alloys Company in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. The blast was attributed to a furnace malfunction and inadequate safety measures. Individuals injured include Amarjit, Omkar, Usman, and Kashidas, who sustained severe burns and other injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:28 IST
Furnace Blast Injures Four in Himachal Iron Factory
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In a troubling incident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, four workers sustained serious injuries following a blast in a furnace at an iron factory. The explosion occurred at Jai Alloys Company, situated in the Kala Amb industrial area, reportedly due to a malfunction and insufficient safety precautions.

Superintendent of Police N S Negi confirmed that a case has been registered, and investigations are currently underway. Officials have identified the injured workers as Amarjit from Haryana, Omkar from Jharkhand, Usman from Uttar Pradesh, and Kashidas from Bihar. All have been admitted to the hospital with severe burns.

Amarjit, one of the injured, stated that the explosion resulted in molten iron gushing out, leading to burns for those on duty. During the ensuing chaos, Kashidas also suffered a leg injury. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this alarming workplace incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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