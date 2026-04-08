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Vietnam Set to Achieve Emerging Market Status with FTSE Russell Upgrade

FTSE Russell has announced that Vietnam will be upgraded to emerging market status in September. This decision marks a significant transition from its previous frontier market classification, offering Vietnam increased visibility and investment opportunities. The long-anticipated upgrade is considered a major milestone for the country's economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:48 IST
Vietnam Set to Achieve Emerging Market Status with FTSE Russell Upgrade
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FTSE Russell announced on Tuesday that Vietnam will be elevated to emerging market status come September. This transition from frontier market status is the culmination of years of efforts and reforms implemented by Vietnam to meet the necessary criteria.

The emergence into a higher market classification stands to increase inbound investments, as global investors are expected to pay closer attention to Vietnam's economic potential and stability.

This upgrade is a pivotal moment not only for Vietnam but also for market participants who have anticipated this development and are eager to explore the new opportunities that it presents within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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