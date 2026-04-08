Vietnam Set to Achieve Emerging Market Status with FTSE Russell Upgrade

FTSE Russell announced on Tuesday that Vietnam will be elevated to emerging market status come September. This transition from frontier market status is the culmination of years of efforts and reforms implemented by Vietnam to meet the necessary criteria.

The emergence into a higher market classification stands to increase inbound investments, as global investors are expected to pay closer attention to Vietnam's economic potential and stability.

This upgrade is a pivotal moment not only for Vietnam but also for market participants who have anticipated this development and are eager to explore the new opportunities that it presents within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)