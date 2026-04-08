Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Plea: A Two-Week Ceasefire for Peace
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for a two-week ceasefire in West Asia to foster diplomacy and urges US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for Iran. As tensions escalate, Sharif seeks cooperation from Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing peaceful resolution and regional stability.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly urged US President Donald Trump to extend a crucial deadline set for Iran. His appeals seek a two-week ceasefire to advance diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict.
In a recent social media post, Sharif specifically requested Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the same period, highlighting the potential positive outcome for peaceful negotiations in the region.
These developments came just as Trump's deadline was set to expire, amid stark warnings of intensified military actions. Pakistan positions itself as a mediator in the conflict, striving for long-term peace and stability.
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