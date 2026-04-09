EIB Backs Europe’s Space Ambitions with €30M Investment in PLD Space’s MIURA 5 Rocket

In a major boost to Europe’s strategic autonomy in space, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €30 million venture debt agreement with Spanish aerospace company PLD Space, marking its first direct investment in small satellite launch systems.

The funding will accelerate the final development of MIURA 5, a next-generation rocket designed to deploy small satellites into orbit, while also enabling PLD Space to scale its industrial capabilities and transition toward full commercial operations.

A Strategic Leap for Europe’s Space Independence

The investment comes at a time when access to space is increasingly viewed as a critical pillar of economic competitiveness, technological innovation, and national security.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño described the deal as a milestone for both the company and Europe’s broader ambitions:“This financing will support the successful launch of the MIURA 5 rocket, which will play a key role in communications, research, and security.”

European policymakers have increasingly emphasized the need for independent launch capabilities, reducing reliance on external providers and strengthening resilience in a rapidly evolving global space market.

MIURA 5: A Flexible, Cost-Competitive Launch Solution

Positioned in the fast-growing small-lift launch vehicle segment, MIURA 5 is designed to address a critical gap in the market—providing flexible, reliable, and cost-effective launch services for small satellites.

Key features of the rocket include:

A two-stage design optimized for small satellite deployment

Reduced complexity compared to heavy-lift launch systems

Increased scheduling flexibility for satellite operators

Capability to conduct up to 30 launches per year

Operations from multiple spaceports, including the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

The rocket is currently on track for its first test flight in 2026, positioning PLD Space among a select group of private companies globally developing end-to-end launch systems.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Space

Beyond performance, MIURA 5 is being engineered with sustainability in mind. The rocket is expected to evolve into a fully reusable system, significantly reducing the environmental footprint and cost of satellite launches.

This aligns with the EIB’s broader commitment to climate action and sustainable innovation, integrating environmental considerations into high-tech infrastructure projects.

Strengthening Europe’s Industrial and Defence Ecosystem

The investment also reflects a broader European strategy to reinforce security and defence capabilities through technological sovereignty.

“Europe needs strong, independent launch capabilities to secure its autonomous access to space,” said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot, highlighting the geopolitical importance of the project.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius echoed this sentiment, noting that space access is no longer optional but essential for economic and strategic resilience.

Scaling a European Space Champion

For PLD Space, the EIB loan represents a critical milestone in its growth trajectory. The company has already secured €210 million in funding in 2026, including a €180 million Series C round completed earlier this year.

“With this financing, we are strengthening our ability to expand industrial and launch infrastructure and provide reliable access to space for global customers,” said PLD Space Executive President Ezequiel Sánchez.

The company is rapidly positioning itself as a key player in the global “New Space” economy—a sector driven by private innovation, commercial demand, and rapid technological advancement.

Part of a Broader European Space Investment Strategy

The PLD Space deal adds to the EIB’s expanding portfolio of investments across the space value chain, including companies specializing in:

Satellite manufacturing

Earth observation

Communications and data analytics

Orbital logistics and propulsion

Through initiatives like TechEU and partnerships with the European Commission and ESA, the EIB aims to mobilize €250 billion in innovation funding by 2027, supporting startups and scale-ups across strategic sectors.

The loan is backed by InvestEU, the European Union’s flagship investment programme designed to catalyze public and private capital toward key policy priorities.

Europe’s Space Future Takes Shape

As global competition intensifies in the space sector, Europe’s investment in PLD Space signals a clear intent to remain a leading force in the next generation of space technologies.

By combining public financing, private innovation, and strategic vision, the initiative represents a decisive step toward building a competitive, resilient, and self-reliant European space ecosystem.

With MIURA 5 on the horizon, Europe is not just aiming to participate in the space race—it is positioning itself to lead it.