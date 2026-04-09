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Tragic Bus Overturn Claims Lives on Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway

A tourist bus overturned on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur highway, resulting in the deaths of two women and injuries to several others. Officials report the tourists from Maharashtra were en route to Varanasi. An immediate response from locals and authorities facilitated swift medical attention for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:38 IST
Tragic Bus Overturn Claims Lives on Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway
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  • India

In a tragic incident, a tourist bus overturned on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur national highway near Naisara village, leading to the death of two women and injuries to several others, police confirmed on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Annapurna, aged 50, and Saraswati, aged 70. The accident left three passengers with serious injuries and 43 others with minor injuries, according to officials.

The Maharashtra tourists were returning from Ayodhya's Ram Darshan and were heading to Varanasi to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Quick action by locals and police personnel ensured the injured received prompt medical care at a nearby hospital, where the two women were declared dead. Authorities, including District Magistrate Avinash Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dr. Iraz Raja, along with Medical College Principal Dr. Anand Mishra, later visited the hospital to oversee treatment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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