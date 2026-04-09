Oriflame's Northeast Yatra: Pioneering New Income Paths Through Social Selling

In an evolving work landscape, Oriflame is spearheading a campaign to introduce social selling as an alternative income source. Starting from April 7, the Swedish beauty brand will engage young Indian audiences across the Northeast through its month-long Yatra.

The initiative will touch 13 locations, beginning in Shillong and culminating in Kolkata, featuring product trials and interactive sessions that highlight entrepreneurial opportunities without the typical startup pressures. The Northeast Yatra is designed to showcase social selling as a practical entry into entrepreneurship.

Oriflame representatives emphasize that this roadshow not only brings consumer access but also builds local networks, addressing winning ways to adapt to new earning formats amidst a tech-driven market shift.