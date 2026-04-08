World Bank Boosts Climate Resilience in Marshall Islands with New Financing for Majuro’s Urban Future

The World Bank has stepped up support for the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), approving new financing to strengthen climate resilience, protect livelihoods, and support jobs in the capital Majuro, one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable urban centers.

The additional funding under the RMI Urban Resilience Project marks a critical escalation in efforts to safeguard infrastructure, communities, and economic activity in a country increasingly threatened by rising seas and extreme weather.

Frontline of Climate Change

The Marshall Islands is widely regarded as one of the most exposed nations to climate risks globally. With average elevations barely exceeding two meters above sea level, the country faces:

Accelerating sea-level rise

Severe coastal erosion and flooding

Prolonged droughts

Intensifying storm surges and extreme weather events

These risks are especially acute in Majuro, home to the majority of the population, key government institutions, and the country’s primary economic activities.

Experts warn that without urgent adaptation measures, parts of the capital could face chronic inundation within decades, threatening housing, infrastructure, and essential services.

Scaling Up Resilience Investments

The new financing will significantly expand the scope of the Urban Resilience Project, focusing on practical, high-impact interventions designed to protect lives and sustain economic activity.

Key components include:

Strengthening coastal protection to reduce flooding risks

Upgrading public buildings and urban spaces to withstand extreme events

Developing multi-purpose emergency management facilities

Enhancing national disaster preparedness and response systems

Improving urban planning and building code enforcement

“These investments are essential for safeguarding our communities, infrastructure, and public services against climate and disaster risks,” said Thomas Heine, Minister of Public Works, Infrastructure and Utilities.

Building Systems That Withstand Crisis

A central innovation of the project is the development of resilient, multi-functional emergency facilities capable of maintaining operations during disasters. These hubs will improve coordination among agencies and ensure continuity of essential services such as healthcare, communications, and emergency response.

The initiative also prioritizes risk-informed urban planning, integrating climate data into decision-making to guide future development and reduce long-term vulnerability.

Protecting Jobs and Economic Stability

Beyond infrastructure, the project is designed to deliver tangible economic benefits. Civil works and construction activities will generate local employment, while stronger resilience systems will help protect businesses from climate-related disruptions.

By reducing disaster impacts, the programme aims to:

Safeguard household incomes

Maintain economic productivity

Strengthen investor confidence in vulnerable regions

“Urban resilience is essential for protecting lives, sustaining jobs, and supporting economic opportunity,” said Omar Lyasse, World Bank Resident Representative for the North Pacific.

Focus on Majuro: The Nation’s Economic Lifeline

A significant portion of the financing will be directed toward Majuro, where risks are most concentrated. Investments will:

Reduce exposure to coastal flooding

Ensure public infrastructure remains operational during crises

Improve mobility and public safety

Enhance the quality and resilience of shared urban spaces

“These investments will ensure our urban areas continue to function during crises while improving everyday living conditions,” said Bremity Lakjohn, Minister-in-Assistance to the President and Environment.

Global Partnerships Driving Local Impact

The project reflects strong international collaboration, with preparation supported by:

The ACP-EU Disaster Risk Management Programme

The Japan–World Bank Program for Mainstreaming Disaster Risk Management

The Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR)

These partnerships highlight the growing global focus on supporting small island developing states (SIDS), which face disproportionate climate risks despite contributing minimally to global emissions.

A Blueprint for Climate-Resilient Cities

As climate threats intensify worldwide, the Marshall Islands initiative is being closely watched as a model for urban resilience in vulnerable coastal nations.

By combining infrastructure upgrades, institutional strengthening, and economic support, the programme represents a holistic approach to climate adaptation—one that prioritizes both immediate protection and long-term sustainability.

For the Marshall Islands, the message is clear: resilience is no longer optional—it is essential for survival.