Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli strikes killed 182, highest single-day toll in Israel-Hezbollah war, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:02 IST
Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli strikes killed 182, highest single-day toll in Israel-Hezbollah war, reports AP.
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