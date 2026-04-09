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Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli strikes killed 182, highest single-day toll in Israel-Hezbollah war, reports AP.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:02 IST
Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli strikes killed 182, highest single-day toll in Israel-Hezbollah war, reports AP.

Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli strikes killed 182, highest single-day toll in Israel-Hezbollah war, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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