FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Electronics Testing

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its intention to vote on a new proposal aimed at blocking Chinese labs from testing electronic devices for use in the United States. This decision marks an expansion of earlier measures targeting China's involvement in U.S. technology sectors.

About 75% of electronics tested in labs globally are done so in China, underlining the significance of the proposal. The FCC plans to cast its vote on April 30, following up with public comments before finalizing the move. The FCC also intends to streamline the approval process for devices tested in U.S. labs or those in safe countries.

This move is part of a broader action by Washington to minimize China's technological footprint due to national security risks. The policy would affect several companies, including Huawei and ZTE, already listed as security threats by the FCC in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)