Left Menu

FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Electronics Testing

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on a proposal to bar Chinese labs from testing U.S. electronics. This follows previous actions aimed at reducing China's influence over technology used in the U.S. The FCC emphasizes national security concerns as the primary reason behind these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 01:59 IST
FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Electronics Testing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its intention to vote on a new proposal aimed at blocking Chinese labs from testing electronic devices for use in the United States. This decision marks an expansion of earlier measures targeting China's involvement in U.S. technology sectors.

About 75% of electronics tested in labs globally are done so in China, underlining the significance of the proposal. The FCC plans to cast its vote on April 30, following up with public comments before finalizing the move. The FCC also intends to streamline the approval process for devices tested in U.S. labs or those in safe countries.

This move is part of a broader action by Washington to minimize China's technological footprint due to national security risks. The policy would affect several companies, including Huawei and ZTE, already listed as security threats by the FCC in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Mediates: Ceasefire Sparks Hope

Macron Mediates: Ceasefire Sparks Hope

 Global
2
The 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced: Unveiling the Tragedy Behind Matthew Perry's Death

The 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced: Unveiling the Tragedy Behind Matthew Perry's...

 United States
3
Tyson Fury's Comeback and the Anticipated Clash with Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury's Comeback and the Anticipated Clash with Anthony Joshua

 United Kingdom
4
Artemis II: Paving the Path Back to the Moon

Artemis II: Paving the Path Back to the Moon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026