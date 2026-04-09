U.S. Stocks Surge as Iran Ceasefire Calms Markets

In a significant market development, U.S. stocks rallied robustly on Wednesday after a late-breaking ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran was announced. This temporary pause in hostilities lifted investor confidence, driving all major U.S. stock indexes higher from the opening bell.

The conflict, initiated by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, disrupted global markets and oil supplies, thereby fuelling inflation concerns. However, the two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan has alleviated some of the market anxiety. "It's a welcome relief," remarked Mike Dickson from Horizon Investments, underscoring how the ceasefire prevented a potentially worse scenario.

This relief rippled beyond American indexes, as European shares and MSCI's World index both reported significant gains. Despite the upward trend in stocks, energy shares lagged due to declining crude prices. Meanwhile, airline and leisure stocks, previously hit hard by the conflict, saw notable recovery.