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Union Cabinet Greenlights Transformative Jaipur Metro Phase-2 Expansion

The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro Project, stretching 41 km with 36 stations and costing over Rs 13,000 crore. Implemented by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited, this project aims to enhance connectivity across Jaipur, integrating with Phase-1 to provide a seamless metro network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:43 IST
Union Cabinet Greenlights Transformative Jaipur Metro Phase-2 Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given the nod to Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2, marking a significant expansion in the city's transportation infrastructure. This ambitious project will span 41 kilometers and include 36 stations.

With a budget exceeding Rs 13,000 crore, the project is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, executed by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited. During a press briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the potential of the corridor to connect vital activity nodes in Jaipur.

The initiative will link important areas including the Sitapura Industrial Area, Jaipur Airport, and SMS Hospital, ensuring integration with the operational Phase-1. This seamless connectivity aims to transform travel across one of India's vibrant cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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