Union Cabinet Greenlights Transformative Jaipur Metro Phase-2 Expansion

The Union Cabinet has given the nod to Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2, marking a significant expansion in the city's transportation infrastructure. This ambitious project will span 41 kilometers and include 36 stations.

With a budget exceeding Rs 13,000 crore, the project is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, executed by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited. During a press briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the potential of the corridor to connect vital activity nodes in Jaipur.

The initiative will link important areas including the Sitapura Industrial Area, Jaipur Airport, and SMS Hospital, ensuring integration with the operational Phase-1. This seamless connectivity aims to transform travel across one of India's vibrant cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)