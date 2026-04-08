Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Faces Death Threats Amid Cow Protection Campaign

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a prominent figure leading the 'Gau Mata Rashtra Mata' campaign, has reportedly been targeted with death threats, according to his media liaison Sanjay Pandey.

Objectionable text messages were sent and voice threats persisted, indicating continuous danger linked to his efforts to promote cow protection and the construction of 'Ram Gau Dham'.

Pandey has acknowledged the receipt of abusive language via these messages and has flagged potential legal action following consultations with legal advisors, in response to the escalating threats.