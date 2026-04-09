Uttar Pradesh Leads the Way: GeM Procurement Success Story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the state's performance on the GeM portal for 2025-26, highlighting significant progress in transparency and efficiency. The state led nationally in procurement with Rs 22,337 crore, saving over Rs 9,700 crore due to reverse auctioning, while enhancing participation among MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh stands out as a leader in procurement, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviews the state's achievements on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for the financial year 2025-26. During this period, the state earned accolades for transparency and efficiency in its buying processes.
With a record procurement amounting to Rs 22,337 crore, Uttar Pradesh achieved savings over Rs 9,700 crore using the platform's reverse auction mechanism. The incentivization of micro and small enterprises has raised their share in procurement to 55%. Notably, participation has surged among women, SC/ST entrepreneurs, and startups.
Complaints have significantly declined by over 80% due to enhanced transparency, and state business reached Rs 42,648 crore. Adityanath urged departments to mandate GeM portal use, integrate it with the state treasury, and establish a permanent procurement committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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