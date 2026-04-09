Tesla's Next Move: A Compact SUV for the Masses?

Tesla is reportedly working on an innovative, compact, and budget-friendly electric SUV, sources familiar with the situation disclosed to Reuters. In recent discussions with suppliers, the automaker outlined plans for this new vehicle, differing from the existing Model 3 or Y.

Insiders revealed the compact SUV would likely debut production in China, potentially expanding to the United States and Europe. At 4.28 meters, this model is notably shorter than Tesla's popular Model Y. As Tesla shifts focus from a low-cost EV project scrapped for 2024, it's still unclear if this new model marks a return to human-driven vehicles or aligns with Tesla's autonomous vision.

As Tesla navigates toward driverless technology, there's speculation about declining sales for its traditional EVs. The details of the new project's rollout remain uncertain, but the company maintains its mission to revolutionize affordable, electric transportation, despite delays in past expansions like the Roadster and Semi Truck.