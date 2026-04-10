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Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas

Vertigo TV partners with Balaji Studios to produce Hindi vertical microdramas, aiming to revolutionize mobile-first storytelling. Combining Balaji's creativity with Vertigo's digital reach, the alliance targets younger audiences consuming content on smartphones. The initiative promises to redefine digital entertainment in India by crafting high-quality, immersive stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:02 IST
Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas
Balaji Studios and Vertigo TV, a Division of Balaji Telefilms collaborate for Hindi Vertical Dramas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vertigo TV, a trailblazer in digital storytelling, has entered a strategic alliance with Balaji Studios to produce a pioneering slate of Hindi vertical microdramas. This collaboration is poised to transform the mobile-first storytelling landscape in India. Vertigo TV will leverage its expertise in digital distribution along with Balaji's renowned creative experience.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, emphasized the innovation at play. 'This partnership allows us to explore high-impact, quick storytelling that resonates with modern viewers,' he said. Harnessing Vertigo TV's reach, the two entities aim to deliver stories that captivate and engage the next generation of viewers.

The creation of immersive, quick-consumption content is at the heart of this initiative. Catering to the fast-paced consumption habits of smartphone users, the collaboration seeks to build a new benchmark for India's digital content sector. The proposed microdramas span diverse genres, reaching out to India's millennial and Gen Z audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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