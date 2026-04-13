Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

Rory McIlroy, the world number two golfer, secured his second consecutive Masters victory, joining the elite group of players to defend the prestigious title. McIlroy's perseverance throughout his career paid off as he triumphed at Augusta, overcoming challenges and looking forward to achieving more in his golfing journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 07:14 IST
Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph
Rory McIlroy

In a historic triumph, Rory McIlroy captured his second consecutive Masters title at Augusta National, a feat achieved by only three other golfers before him.

Despite a rocky start to the final round, McIlroy's resilience saw him sealing victory by just one shot over Scottie Scheffler, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.

This victory cements McIlroy's place among golf's greats, as he continues to aim for further championship successes, joining legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in his unparalleled journey.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

 Global
2
Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

 Global
3
Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

 Peru
4
Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028

Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026