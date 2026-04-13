Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph
Rory McIlroy, the world number two golfer, secured his second consecutive Masters victory, joining the elite group of players to defend the prestigious title. McIlroy's perseverance throughout his career paid off as he triumphed at Augusta, overcoming challenges and looking forward to achieving more in his golfing journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 07:14 IST
In a historic triumph, Rory McIlroy captured his second consecutive Masters title at Augusta National, a feat achieved by only three other golfers before him.
Despite a rocky start to the final round, McIlroy's resilience saw him sealing victory by just one shot over Scottie Scheffler, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.
This victory cements McIlroy's place among golf's greats, as he continues to aim for further championship successes, joining legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in his unparalleled journey.
ALSO READ
Rory McIlroy Commands the Lead at The Masters, Vies for Back-to-Back Wins
Masters Champions React to Tiger Woods' Recent Troubles
Jack Nicklaus' Masters Mishap: A Shot for the Ages
Tiger Woods' Prescription Investigation: New Subpoena Developments
Golf Legends Rally Behind Tiger Woods After Accident: A Supportive Chorus for the Master's Icon