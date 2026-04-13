Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

In a historic triumph, Rory McIlroy captured his second consecutive Masters title at Augusta National, a feat achieved by only three other golfers before him.

Despite a rocky start to the final round, McIlroy's resilience saw him sealing victory by just one shot over Scottie Scheffler, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.

This victory cements McIlroy's place among golf's greats, as he continues to aim for further championship successes, joining legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in his unparalleled journey.