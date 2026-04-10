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Fully Promoted Expands with New Franchise in Chennai

Fully Promoted, a leader in branded apparel and promotional merchandise, has launched a new franchise store in Sholinganallur, Chennai. This expansion aims to cater to local businesses with high-quality customised branding solutions, leveraging the brand's global presence and proven franchise model for scalable growth in high-growth markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:24 IST
Fully Promoted Expands with New Franchise in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Fully Promoted, a global frontrunner in branded apparel and promotional merchandise, has expanded its footprint in India by opening a new franchise store in Sholinganallur, Chennai. Located in Tecci Park on the bustling OMR business corridor, the store aims to serve startups, SMEs, and large enterprises with premium branding solutions.

The franchise, spearheaded by Sandeep and Nagadeepa, promises to uphold Fully Promoted's commitment to quality and service excellence. The launch event will feature Michael O'Connor from United Franchise Group alongside India's franchise leaders, highlighting the brand's global expertise.

This expansion is part of a larger strategy to establish a strong presence in high-growth business areas. With further growth planned in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, Fully Promoted invites entrepreneurs to join its globally respected brand, offering robust operational support and market-relevant solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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