Karnataka Speeds Up Investment Approvals, Boosts Industrial Growth
Karnataka's government has accelerated investment project approvals, reducing bureaucratic barriers. Since 2022, it has sanctioned 2,028 projects worth Rs 5.11 lakh crore, aiming to create over 7 lakh jobs. The swift processes are enhancing investor confidence and accelerating industrial growth across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka state government, led by Minister M B Patil, has significantly accelerated the approval process for investment projects while strategically cutting red tape. This move comes as part of efforts to enhance industrial growth and attract investors to the state.
Since 2022, Karnataka has approved 2,028 investment projects worth a total of Rs 5.11 lakh crore, aiming to generate approximately 7.16 lakh jobs. Notably, Rs 69,564 crore has already been realized, resulting in the creation of 1.06 lakh jobs, according to Patil.
The minister emphasized that Karnataka's investor-friendly environment, characterized by streamlined approval processes, is bolstering investor confidence. With overhauled approvals and reduced clearance times, the state is positioning itself as a leader in ease of doing business, creating a pro-industry ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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