Haryana's Industrial Boom: Opportunities and Innovations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday extended an invitation to industrialists and investors at the TiECon Chandigarh Summit 2026. He urged them to explore lucrative opportunities in the state's flourishing sectors, notably food processing, logistics, and electric vehicles (EVs).

During his address, Saini highlighted the state's remarkable progress in the food processing sector, noting that around 28,000 units are operational. He emphasized the untapped potential that remains and stressed Haryana's logistics sector ranking third nationally and first in North India due to its strategic location within the National Capital Region.

The Chief Minister revealed plans to boost investment in the EV sector, supported by progressive policies and infrastructure. Further accentuating Haryana's strategic position, he mentioned over 9,500 startups thriving in cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, and Hisar, with robust policy initiatives fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem.