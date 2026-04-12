Revitalizing the Rails: DMRC's Blue Line Train Overhaul

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has embarked on a significant refurbishment project for its oldest Blue Line trains to enhance passenger safety and travel experience.

Initiated in phases, the project focuses on technological upgrades and interior improvements for trains inducted between 2002 and 2007. A total of 70 units will undergo this transformation by 2027.

The overhaul includes state-of-the-art safety systems, modern passenger information features, and enhanced electrical systems, ensuring DMRC remains at the forefront of metro services.