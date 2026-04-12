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Revitalizing the Rails: DMRC's Blue Line Train Overhaul

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is refurbishing its oldest Blue Line trains to enhance safety, comfort, and technological standards. This initiative involves upgrading 70 trains in phases, with completion expected by 2027. Upgrades feature new safety systems, technological enhancements, and improved interiors and exteriors for passenger convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:33 IST
Revitalizing the Rails: DMRC's Blue Line Train Overhaul
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has embarked on a significant refurbishment project for its oldest Blue Line trains to enhance passenger safety and travel experience.

Initiated in phases, the project focuses on technological upgrades and interior improvements for trains inducted between 2002 and 2007. A total of 70 units will undergo this transformation by 2027.

The overhaul includes state-of-the-art safety systems, modern passenger information features, and enhanced electrical systems, ensuring DMRC remains at the forefront of metro services.

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