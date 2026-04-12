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Telangana's Soaring Fiscal Deficit: A Financial Conundrum

Telangana faced a significant fiscal deficit at the end of February, exceeding Rs 77,000 crore, much higher than the revised estimate of Rs 56,000 crore. With total receipts falling short of expectations, the state plans to raise Rs 18,100 crore in the first fiscal quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:44 IST
Telangana's Soaring Fiscal Deficit: A Financial Conundrum
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Telangana's fiscal deficit skyrocketed to over Rs 77,000 crore by the end of February, surpassing the revised estimates by a substantial margin, as reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The deficit now stands at 143% of the original budgeted Rs 54,000 crore, reflecting significant financial challenges for the state. Additionally, total receipts up to February were Rs 2.32 lakh crore, far below the anticipated Rs 2.82 lakh crore.

Amidst this fiscal turmoil, Telangana's own tax and non-tax revenues fell significantly short, reaching only Rs 1.39 lakh crore against the revised estimates of Rs 2.04 lakh crore. In an effort to mitigate these financial strains, the RBI's indicative calendar suggests the state aims to raise Rs 18,100 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

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