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Rescue Triumph in North Sikkim: Stranded Tourists and Drivers Safely Evacuated

Following a road breach in North Sikkim, 1,321 stranded tourists and 114 drivers were successfully rescued. Despite the challenging conditions, local authorities built a footbridge to facilitate the evacuation. Vehicles were rerouted through the Dongkya La pass, ensuring the safe passage of tourists and drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:36 IST
Rescue Triumph in North Sikkim: Stranded Tourists and Drivers Safely Evacuated
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  • India

In a remarkable rescue operation in North Sikkim, authorities successfully evacuated 1,321 tourists and 114 drivers stranded after a road breach. The incident occurred last week at Taram Chu along the Chungthang-Lachen axis.

To ensure safety, officials constructed a footbridge on-site, enabling the tourists to swiftly cross the affected area. The rescue effort saw the stranded individuals moved to safety by April 9, with vehicles rerouted through the challenging terrain of Dongkya La pass and connected routes.

Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions as they plan to evacuate any remaining vehicles and drivers. The swift response highlights the coordinated efforts of local officials to address the crisis effectively.

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