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Successful Rescue Operation in Sikkim: Tourists and Drivers Evacuated

A total of 1,321 tourists and 158 drivers stranded in Sikkim due to a road breach were rescued. Authorities constructed a footbridge for evacuation and rerouted vehicles through alternative paths. Various agencies collaborated to ensure the safety and transportation of those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:23 IST
Successful Rescue Operation in Sikkim: Tourists and Drivers Evacuated
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A major rescue operation was successfully carried out in Sikkim, providing relief to tourists and drivers affected by a road breach in Lachen. Authorities reported that 1,321 tourists and 158 drivers were safely evacuated after being stranded.

In a coordinated effort, a temporary footbridge facilitated the evacuations. The operation, involving the Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with local authorities and tourism stakeholders, redirected traffic through alternative routes like Zero Point, Yumthang, Lachung, Mangan, and Gangtok.

The collaborative operation managed to rescue those trapped, with a police statement confirming the movement of additional vehicles from the area. The swift response and teamwork were pivotal in overcoming the obstacles presented by nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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