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India's Rural Economy Faces Dual Threat from Monsoon Deficit and Rising Costs

In 2026, India's rural economy is under strain from a potential monsoon shortfall and soaring input costs, affecting agricultural output, rural incomes, demand, and food inflation. Global conflicts exacerbate agro-input costs, while anticipated El Niño conditions offer a challenging outlook for monsoon distribution, impacting the agriculture sector critically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:37 IST
India's Rural Economy Faces Dual Threat from Monsoon Deficit and Rising Costs
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In 2026, India's rural economy grapples with two significant threats: a potential shortfall in the monsoon and rising input costs. These factors are poised to negatively impact agricultural output, farmer incomes, rural demand, and food inflation, according to a report by Systematix. The conjunction of a likely below-normal monsoon and increased agro-input costs due to global conflicts paints a grim picture for the agriculture sector.

The report highlights that the US-Iran conflict has exacerbated agro-input costs, presenting a tough outlook for agricultural production, rural consumption, and inflation control. This situation echoes the disruptive monsoon deficit of 2023 that affected the Kharif crop and suppressed rural spending. Currently, ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to last through April-June, but an El Niño event is anticipated from May-July, likely persisting through the end of 2026.

The report, referencing Skymet Weather, predicts the southwest monsoon to be at 94 percent of the long-period average, categorizing it as below normal. This shortfall threatens to hinder rainfall particularly in the latter part of the season, notably affecting northern, western, and central India. Further complicating matters, the US-Iran conflict has disrupted vital shipping routes, increasing fertilizer prices and burdening Indian farmers and government finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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