Bengal's language, culture being altered due to infiltration: PM at Purulia poll rally.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal's language, culture being altered due to infiltration: PM at Purulia poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
This election about protecting Bengal's identity, legacy: PM in Jhargram.
TMC govt treated tribals with continued injustice: Modi at election rally in Jhargram.
Adani's Ambitious Airport City Expansion: A New Horizon in Real Estate Development
States do not get investments if there is 'bhoy' (fear), factories are established only if there is 'bharosa' (trust): PM in Bengal.
It is BJP govt that formed separate ministry for tribals, allocated funds for their development: PM at Purulia poll rally in Bengal.