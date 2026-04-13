Tisza Triumph Sparks Hungarian Market Surge

In a remarkable shift, Hungarian markets surged on Monday following the centre-right Tisza party's electoral victory. Investors showed optimism after Viktor Orban lost power, ending a significant 16-year tenure that left many voters weary of economic stagnation and isolation.

The Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, promises closer ties with the European Union and democratic reforms, potentially unlocking billions in frozen funds to bolster the faltering economy. Analysts expect the new administration to focus on meeting criteria for adopting the euro, offering incentives for positive rating agency actions.

Meanwhile, global markets face turbulence due to the U.S. and Iran's unresolved conflict, heightening investor caution. Oil prices surged as the U.S. enforced maritime blockades, affecting emerging market assets. Global finance leaders prepare for critical discussions as war repercussions threaten growth, with big shifts noticed across various emerging markets.