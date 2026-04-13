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Empowering Youth: Annual Job Fair Sparks Career Opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh

The 2026 Annual Job Fair organized by the Department of Youth Affairs commenced in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to empower youth by connecting them with recruiters. Featuring numerous sectors like healthcare, banking, and hospitality, the event saw significant participation, and many secured on-the-spot placements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:07 IST
Empowering Youth: Annual Job Fair Sparks Career Opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh
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The Annual Job Fair 2026, orchestrated by the Department of Youth Affairs, kicked off in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh. Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini encouraged participants to leverage this employment platform for career exploration and direct interaction with employers. Jini highlighted the government's commitment to skill development and youth empowerment.

The event drew an impressive crowd, with notable companies from diverse sectors such as healthcare, banking, and agriculture actively participating. Organizations like Tata Commercial, Bank of India, and Buzzworks provided aspiring candidates the chance to secure significant opportunities.

The fair's inauguration marked a successful beginning, as numerous attendees obtained immediate employment. Arunachal Pradesh's initiative promises further job fairs in Itanagar and Roing to fortify employment avenues across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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