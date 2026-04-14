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Cuba's Lifesaving Ciclobús: Navigating the Energy Crisis One Ride at a Time

In Havana, Cuba, the Ciclobús serves as a crucial transportation method during an ongoing energy crisis. The bus allows commuters to cross the Havana Bay Tunnel with their bikes and scooters. Rising in popularity due to fuel shortages, this service is vital amid the nation's strained public transport system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havan | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:00 IST
Cuba's Lifesaving Ciclobús: Navigating the Energy Crisis One Ride at a Time
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In the bustling streets of Havana, Cuba, commuters have found solace in an unconventional savior — the Ciclobús. This innovative bus service, designed to transport bicycles and scooters across the Havana Bay Tunnel, has become essential as fuel shortages plague the island.

Powered by diesel, the Ciclobús can ferry around 60 passengers and their vehicles per trip, facilitating the mobility of over 2,000 individuals each day. Restrictions on vehicular tunnel access make this service crucial for residents who rely on two-wheeled transportation, a necessity exacerbated by the dwindling gasoline supply.

The Ciclobús, first introduced during the 1990s 'Special Period,' has seen a revival due to current economic strains. With exorbitant taxi fares and a sparse public transport system, residents like Bárbaro Cabral depend on this lifeline to connect Havana's old town to its eastern suburbs, highlighting its renewed importance.

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