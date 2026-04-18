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Dutch Government Activates Energy Crisis Plan Amid Market Distortions

The Dutch government is set to activate the first phase of an energy crisis plan due to market distortions caused by the ongoing energy crisis. Although there are no immediate shortages, the government is preparing for potential worsening conditions and plans to introduce compensatory measures for rising energy costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:11 IST
Dutch Government Activates Energy Crisis Plan Amid Market Distortions
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government is poised to launch the initial phase of its energy crisis plan this coming Monday, following an announcement reported by Dutch news agency ANP. This plan's activation comes in response to distortions in fuel markets that have surfaced since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While the government has not yet commented, the activation indicates a proactive approach in monitoring energy markets closely. The goal is to readjust strategies and prepare industry responses to any potential escalation of the crisis, even though no immediate shortages are currently expected.

Prime Minister Rob Jetten disclosed on Friday that his administration intends to unveil measures on Monday aimed at alleviating the burden of rising energy costs on citizens. These measures are anticipated to include tax breaks for car owners, but notably, they will not involve reducing fuel taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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