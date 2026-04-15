Why Africa Must Trade More Within Itself to Achieve Growth and Industrialization

Africa trades a lot, but it is not getting the kind of growth seen in other parts of the world. A new report by the World Bank and the Agence française de développement highlights this contradiction. While many African countries are open to trade, their economies have not shifted toward higher-value industries. Instead, exports are still dominated by raw materials like oil, minerals, and unprocessed agricultural goods. These products bring in revenue, but they do not create enough jobs or drive innovation.

In contrast, regions like East Asia used trade to build strong manufacturing sectors. They moved from raw materials to finished goods, which helped raise incomes and productivity. Africa, the report argues, has not yet made that shift, and this is the core of its development challenge.

The Untapped Power of Intra-African Trade

There is, however, a promising trend within the continent itself. Trade between African countries, though still limited, looks very different from trade with the rest of the world. It includes more manufactured goods, processed foods, and industrial products. These are the types of goods that support economic growth and job creation.

This means Africa already has the foundation for transformation. The problem is that intra-African trade is still too small. Many countries trade more with distant partners than with their neighbors. Expanding regional trade could unlock industries that are currently underdeveloped and help countries move up the value chain.

Why Integration Is Not a Choice but a Need

Africa’s geography and economic structure make regional integration essential. Many countries have small domestic markets and limited industrial capacity. Some are landlocked, making trade more expensive and difficult. On their own, these economies struggle to support large-scale industries.

By connecting markets, countries can create a larger economic space. This allows businesses to produce at scale, reduce costs, and specialize in what they do best. Regional integration also helps build supply chains that cross borders, making industries more competitive.

The report makes it clear that integration is not just about cooperation. It is a practical solution to structural challenges that no country can solve alone.

A Changing World Adds Urgency

Global trade is becoming more uncertain. Rising protectionism, shifting supply chains, and geopolitical tensions are changing how countries trade. For Africa, which depends heavily on markets like the European Union, the United States, and China, this creates risks.

At the same time, new opportunities are emerging. The global shift toward clean energy has increased demand for minerals that Africa has in abundance. But without regional coordination, these resources may continue to be exported in raw form, with little benefit for local economies.

Integration can help Africa take advantage of these changes by building regional industries around these resources. It can also make economies more resilient by reducing dependence on external markets.

From Agreements to Real Action

Africa already has trade agreements, including the African Continental Free Trade Area. But the report points out that many agreements are shallow and poorly implemented. The biggest trade barriers are not tariffs, but everyday obstacles like slow customs processes, poor transport systems, and inconsistent regulations.

To address this, the report focuses on four key areas. It calls for building regional value chains, reducing trade barriers within countries, strengthening trade agreements, and investing in shared infrastructure like roads, energy, and digital systems. A key idea is “interoperability” — making sure systems across countries work smoothly together so goods, money, and data can move easily.

The vision is clear. An integrated Africa would have connected markets, strong industries, and businesses operating across borders without friction. This is not just an ideal scenario but a realistic path forward. The real challenge now is turning plans into action and ensuring that integration delivers results on the ground.