West Asia Conflict: A Surge in India's Poverty and Development Challenges

The United Nations has sounded an alarm on the potential consequences of military escalation in West Asia, highlighting that up to 2.5 million Indians could be driven back into poverty. This development threatens to erode India's human development achievements, according to a comprehensive report by the United Nations Development Programme.

The report, titled 'Military Escalation In The Middle East: Human Development Impacts Across Asia And The Pacific,' outlines how increased costs for fuel, freight, and essential inputs are shrinking household purchasing power and exacerbating food insecurity. In India, these dynamics could result in a change of poverty levels from 23.9 percent to 24.2 percent, pushing millions below the poverty line.

Moreover, the conflict is reshaping energy policies in the region, with rising LNG prices prompting countries like India to lean more heavily on coal-fired power. This shift highlights the broader economic impact on trade routes, remittances, and migrant workers. Concerns are also mounting about India's reliance on West Asian imports, enhancing vulnerability amid supply disruptions.