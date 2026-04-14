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Jaipur Inspector Honored with National Road Safety Award

Dinesh Singh, a transport inspector from Jaipur, received the National Road Safety Excellence Award 2026 in Bengaluru. His significant contributions to road safety awareness and accident prevention at the Regional Transport Office in Vidhyadhar Nagar were recognized. The award was presented by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:41 IST
Jaipur Inspector Honored with National Road Safety Award
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In a move highlighting dedication to road safety, Dinesh Singh, a transport inspector from Jaipur, was honored with the prestigious National Road Safety Excellence Award 2026.

Singh, stationed at the Regional Transport Office in Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, was acknowledged for his efforts in promoting road safety awareness and preventing accidents.

The ceremony, hosted by the All India Federation of Motor Vehicles Department Technical Officers Association, saw Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy presenting the award to Singh in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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